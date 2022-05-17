ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore-area nail salon explosion that injured cops, EMTs was deliberately set: Police

By Melissa Gaffney, Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BALTIMORE) — A fire and explosion at a suburban Baltimore nail salon that injured seven people was deliberately set by an “emotionally distressed” man, authorities said Tuesday. Four police officers and two emergency medical workers were wounded in the incident. The suspect, whose name was not...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Friends hold vigil for Baltimore student killed after prom; reward now at $16,000

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are asking for the public's help to find the killer of a high school student who was fatally shot after his junior prom last week. The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case now stands at $16,000 after Gov. Larry Hogan matched the original $8,000 Metro Crime Stoppers reward.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Windsor Mill, MD
WTOP

7 sent to hospital following Baltimore Co. nail salon explosion

A minor explosion at a nail salon in Baltimore County, Maryland, sent the suspect and six first responders to the hospital Monday night, according to authorities. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Libra Nails & Spa on the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Murray
NottinghamMD.com

Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, an individual entered the business located in White Marsh Mall (8200-block of Perry Hall Boulevard, 21236), walked around the counter, and stole a bottle of perfume. At around noon on Thursday, May 12, an individual entered a home in … Continue reading "Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint" The post Woman assaulted in Parkville, Fullerton business robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in Baltimore County shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting. According to police, just before 9 p.m., Monday night, officers responded to the 9000 block of Franklin Square for a walk in shooting victim. Following a preliminary investigation, officers learned the man was shot in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salon#Police#Alcohol#Commercial Building#The Libra Nails Spa#The Baltimore Sun#Abc News
WTOP

Man dies in 2-car BW Parkway crash in Laurel

A man is dead after a Tuesday night crash on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland. It happened last night just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Maryland Route 197. U.S. Park Police said two cars were involved and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s...
LAUREL, MD
fox5ny.com

18-year-old shot, killed after prom; $16K reward being offered

An 18-year-old was shot and killed while attending a junior prom after-party in Baltimore. Now, police and the state of Maryland are each offering an $8,000 reward for information on his murder. Baltimore Police officers say Jasmine Brunson was shot and killed on May 13 around 12:37 a.m. on May...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Construction Flagger In Anne Arundel

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On May 17, 2022, at 10:09 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Davidsonville Road at Kings Retreat Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching Palomino Court. Davidsonville Road is undergoing repaving and construction crews were on scene limiting traffic to one lane of travel.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Driver Backs Wrong Way Up Closed Exit, Kills Maryland Man: Police

A dump truck driver who was under the influence of alcohol has been charged in connection with a collision that killed a Severna Park man, authorities say. Nathaniel Ingram, 33, was part of an active construction zone when he drove the truck the wrong way up a closed exit ramp and failed to make a turn, according to Maryland State Police. This happened on I-95 near the 3B exit of Route 2 in the early morning of Wednesday, May 18, police said.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Dundalk High School Teacher Charged With Assaulting 2 Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dundalk High School teacher is accused of assaulting two students, authorities said Thursday. Andrew Lawrence Rader, 30, of Baltimore, was arrested Wednesday on assault charges in connection with the accusations, Baltimore County Police said. Rader is listed as the chair of the high school’s art department on the school’s website. Baltimore County Schools said he was hired last August, but was “immediately removed from the school and placed on administrative leave once school administration was made aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior in April.” Police said detectives continue to investigate an unspecified incident and are looking to find out...
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends And Family Hold Candlelight Vigil For Slain Baltimore Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family of a Baltimore teenager who was shot to death on the night of his junior prom came together to honor him at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday. Jasmine Brunson was shot to death at a party following the prom. His family members say they are heartbroken. His friends say that the deadly shooting still doesn’t feel real. And all of them want the person who killed the 17-year-old teen to come forward and admit to their crime. Baltimore police say that Brunson was killed at an after party that someone threw inside of a home they rented on East...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night. At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the … Continue reading "Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park" The post Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy