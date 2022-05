PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, have elected a female sheriff for the first time in history. Current Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, a 26-year veteran of the agency, handily won the top job with two-thirds of the vote and will replace Sheriff Mike Reese on Jan. 1. Reese could not run for reelection due to term limits.

