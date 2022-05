If you are reading this, chances are that at some point, you’ve gone down a rabbit hole of your favorite Irish players high school highlights. I also know that some of you follow every aspect of recruiting, which of course means watching some jaw dropping tapes on Youtube and Hudl of every Notre Dame offer. I’ve recently been thinking of the best highlight tapes I’ve seen, and started to compline a list. I wanted to highlight a few that immediately jumped out. If nothing else, take some time out of your day and just watch some classic highlights, you will be entertained.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO