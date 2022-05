Controversy rained down on Goodison Park yet again as Everton were dragged right back into the relegation battle after failing to ensure their Premier League status for next season against Brentford. With just two games remaining, Everton must win against Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace at Goodison Park to mathematically clinch survival and make sure they aren’t in need of points when they visit the Emirates on Championship Sunday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO