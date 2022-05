Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, an annual celebration that recognizes the historical and cultural contribution of those of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. To honor the occasion, we’re speaking with three incredible female brand founders in the beauty space about how their culture inspires their brand philosophies and product development. After all, the beauty industry would not be where it is today without Asian influence: Just think about how centuries-old traditions, like traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, have shaped the beauty zeitgeist.

