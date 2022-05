A woman’s body was found by a mushroom hunter over the weekend in northeast Waterloo. Waterloo Police began a death investigation late Sunday afternoon after morel mushroom hunters found a body in a field east of Logan Avenue and East Donald Street. It appeared to investigators that the body had been there for quite some time. It’s not known if any foul play is suspected. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy and police are waiting on the results.

