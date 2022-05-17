Intense heat the rest of the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track more intense heat humidity on the way for the region with temperatures in the low to mid-90s both today and Friday. In addition to the heat, we continue to expect an unsettled weekend with scattered storms first moving in Friday night, then again later Saturday and continuing through Sunday with locally heavy rain possible. After a lull on Monday we are also tracking more rain and storms on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday as more wet weather would likely be moving across a frontal boundary stalled through the region. Thanks to all of the rain our temperatures are finally trending below average after what will be a scorching first twenty days of May.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO