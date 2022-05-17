ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Intense heat the rest of the work week

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a very warm Monday we are only tracking more of the same on the way for your Tuesday and the rest of the work week. Record highs will be possible starting today and continuing through Friday as a massive ridge builds...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

