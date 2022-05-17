ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Barcelona Leading Race for Raphinha After Chelsea Negotiations Froze During Sanctions

By Rob Calcutt
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wid74_0fgiLx3I00

Barcelona are now the frontrunners to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha after Chelsea's negotiations froze as a result of sanctions, according to reports.

Barcelona are now the frontrunners to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha after Chelsea's negotiations froze as a result of sanctions, according to reports.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government in March, just a week after he put the club up for sale.

As a result the west London side have been unable to take part in talks for new signings, or even offer current players new contracts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nn9Nt_0fgiLx3I00

IMAGO / News Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, via CaughtOffside , the club were 'pushing' to sign the 25-year-old for the summer since January.

However due to the sanctions imposed on Chelsea and their owner, negotiations have been unable to continue and La Liga giants Barcelona are now said to be the frontrunners for the Brazilian.

Fellow Premier League side Newcastle United have also 'explored' a potential signing of Raphinha, but there is now belief that his priority is now the Nou Camp outfit.

Reports back in March said that the Blues were leading the race for the winger before the sanctions came into place, with the club having interest in him since his time at Rennes back in the 19/20 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dwc6I_0fgiLx3I00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is also believed that should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League the player's release clause will be €25 million but if they stay up, then it will be €75 million.

Raphinha has scored 16 goals and assisted 12 others in 66 appearances in all competitions since he joined Leeds, and he has featured 34 times in the Premier League so far this season.

BBC

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "Incredibly disappointed. The way we started to the finish, Newcastle were better. They deserved to win by a mile. It's a really difficult one to accept. "We have to cope with those nights [including the defeat by Spurs] and we didn't cope with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
