Florida State

Florida Man Arrested for Child Neglect, Animal Abuse, Guns & Drugs

 2 days ago

Deputies were dispatched to 12843 119th Street North in unincorporated Largo, regarding a complaint of multiple dogs barking at the residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they also heard the dogs barking and attempted to make contact with someone at the home.

Deputies say when they made contact with 38-year-old Terrell Coley in the backyard, a large number of handmade wood kennels were observed, which housed approximately 30 dogs of all ages. Due to the deputy’s observations of possible animal abuse and neglect, Coley was taken into custody.  

Deputies obtained a search warrant from the State Attorney’s Office, Sixth Judicial Circuit, and entered the property and residence. Pinellas County Animal Services arrived at the scene and 33 Pit Bull Terriers of various ages were seized and collected, with four of the dogs being injured. Additional dog fighting equipment was also located inside the home.

According to deputies, two children under the age of 14, were in Coley’s care and inside the home with no food or supplies.

Deputies also discovered cocaine, multiple firearms, and ammunition inside the residence. A large amount of white powder was additionally found and test results are pending.

Coley was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Child Neglect, four counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 29 counts Animal Cruelty, two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, one count of Possession of Cocaine. Additional charges are pending.

Coley was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues.

