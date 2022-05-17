ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
ZURICH (AP) _ On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $255.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

