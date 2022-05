Steady rain showers will stay in the forecast for our Tuesday, along with a few rumbles of thunder now and then. Severe weather is not expected, but a brief downpour or two will remain possible. It's not a continuous soak as well, with some breaks now and then. And it's been a while since we've picked up measurable rainfall, with upwards of a quarter to a half of an inch expected by Wednesday morning. A few of our rain gauges may see a little more than that once the rain wraps up.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO