After a warm & humid day on Thursday, we will be watching the sky closely for the evening/overnight's storm potential. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind & large hail the main threats, as a cold front sweeps through the area. Timing it out, the storms look to rumble through after 10 PM, lasting into early Friday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO