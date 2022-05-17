ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Could this be a Heat moment of truth on dual levels for Victor Oladipo?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Q: Victor Oladipo will be the most important player off the Heat bench. His defense will greatly help against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. That definitely will help Butler. Hopefully Tyler Herro comes through, but Victor will shine if given the minutes. – Juan, Miami Beach.

A: That is a lot to be putting on Victor Oladipo plate, considering he continues to acknowledge that he remains in the process of rehabbing from last May’s quadriceps surgery. Plus, this is, by far, the deepest he has gotten in the playoffs in his career, so we still don’t know the degree, even if fully healthy, he is up to such challenges. I don’t view Victor as a Tyler Herro replacement. Tyler has to be close to the top of his game for the Heat to thrive in this series. Basically, with Kyle Lowry out for the start of this series, what Victor has to be is a Gabe Vincent replacement on the second unit, with Gabe moved up with the starters. If he meets just that mandate, it would be a net gain.

Q: Ira, do you think that Caleb Martin could become a larger factor in this series with the Celtics due to his defensive abilities or do you think that his recent 3-point shooting woes will keep him more on the bench? There was a good part of the season where he was an integral part of the rotation. Will he get another chance in this series? – Brent, Wellington.

A: I believe he will, especially with a rotation spot opened up by the absence of Kyle Lowry. With Kyle out, it likely will come down to either Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. And if Caleb can hit shots, then he would have a clear advantage. For as much as Duncan could stretch the Celtics’ defense, he would, in turn, give Boston a definitive point of attack against the Heat defense.

Q: Ira, with the injury history of Kyle Lowry, and Chris Paul not doing it, perhaps the past prime point guards are not where to go. – Martin.

A: And you might be right in terms of aging point guards simply being betrayed by their bodies at such deep stages of season. We saw it with Tim Hardaway, as well, toward the end of his Heat tenure. Then again, Goran Dragic was one of the Heat’s best players in the 2020 playoffs . . . until injury also caught up.

Yardbarker

Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for Game 1 against Heat

This is definitely not the way the Boston Celtics wanted to start their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. That is to say, being without two starters for Game 1 of the series in South Beach Tuesday evening. Hours before tip-off, the Celtics announced that they’ll be without...
Erik Spoelstra and the Heat again turn to their ‘shapeshifter’ in the absence of Kyle Lowry

For the third time in as many playoff rounds, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra found himself Tuesday addressing Gabe Vincent as an emergency fill-in for his starting lineup. By now, Spoelstra said ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, it almost would feel strange not to address the value of Vincent. “I’ve said it before, our approach to all of this is just ...
Sports
The Spun

Marcus Smart "Aiming" For Game 2 Return: Fans React

Marcus Smart was unable to suit up for the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a foot sprain. The good news, however, is that he could return for Thursday night's matchup. Per Yahoo insider Chris Haynes, Smart is "aiming" to return in Game 2....
Reuters

Jimmy Butler pours in 41 as Heat down Celtics in Game 1

Jimmy Butler was pegged to play a co-starring role with Boston’s Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference finals, but the Miami Heat standout reconstructed the projections into a one-hero script in Game 1. One day after signaling Tatum was the type of player he wants to compete against, Butler...
MassLive.com

Celtics must capitalize on golden opportunity vs. Heat as perfect storm forms for NBA Finals run | Brian Robb

MIAMI — The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in six seasons but the trip this time around feels a little bit different for everyone involved despite some familiar faces. The Celtics core is suddenly a seasoned veteran group with core pieces having more experience together than most of Miami’s roster who is also making a return trip to the East Finals for the first time since 2020.
ClutchPoints

Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s status for Game 2 vs. Celtics, revealed

The Miami Heat took care of business in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics 118-107. They were able to do that without starting point guard Kyle Lowry. Well, apparently, they are going to need to do that again. Lowry has been ruled out for Game 2 in Miami Thursday night, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.
