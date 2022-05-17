ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today will be breezy with sunshine before showers arrive late tomorrow

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a clear sky with some patchy fog. Today we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on today will be from the...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
#Downl
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A chilly night is coming but heat will be here before the weekend

The wind will diminish this evening. With less wind, a clear sky, and a dry atmosphere, temperatures will fall fast tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s with colder spots reaching into the 30s. Because of this, a frost advisory is in effect for Elk and Cameron Counties. Even some of the colder valley spots in other counties can have a touch of frost. If you live in a spot that consistently runs cooler than other locations, you may want to cover plants with a cloth over and remove it first thing in the morning.
ELK COUNTY, PA
Q2 News

Showers and thunderstorms today into the evening

As an area of low pressure (surface trough) slides through, there is a decent chance of showers moving west to east today with possible thunderstorms by this evening. There should be enough instability aloft for a strong thunderstorm or two with gusty winds and small hail possible this evening. Something we’ll need to keep an eye on.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WTAJ

A bright, but breezy, Election Day is coming our way

There can still be an isolated shower, maybe even a thunderstorm, in a few spots this evening; otherwise, tonight will be clear with a diminishing breeze. It will be cooler and a lot less humid tonight with lows in the 40s to the lower 50s. Our Election Day Tuesday will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT

