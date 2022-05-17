Susanna Klossner Normandeau, 88, passed away with family by her side on March 13, 2022.

Born Sept. 4 , 1933 in Basel, Switzerland, to Walter and Mary Klossner, she was the third of five children, growing up in Heiligenschwendi, Switzerland.

After graduation she went to London for four years, studying linguistics and nursing. In 1956 Susanna emigrated to the USA, where she was sponsored by her two uncles, Fred and Emil Klossner, who were living in Montana.

In 1957 she was recruited by a friend to be a stewardess for Pan American Airlines, making it through all interviews, and with the help of speaking five languages, she was hired. She loved flying and had many, many great adventures all over the world. She came and visited her uncles in Ronan and was introduced to their neighbor, Henry Normandeau. On May 14, 1960 they married. Together they farmed and helped build their home and ranch on Spring Creek Road, just east of Ronan. They had four children: Paul, Tom, Mary and Nancy.

Mom was an accomplished knitter, crocheter, cook, artist and musician. She played the organ, piano and accordion. She also sang and even yodeled. She was an avid skier, both downhill and cross country. Susanna loved hiking and was a crack shot with pistols and rifles. She even drove the buck rack during haying season. Later, she played the organ at Faith Lutheran Church for 30-plus years and filled in at the Methodist Church. She volunteered for 10-plus years at the nursing home, including playing the piano.

She was very, very proud to have become an American citizen in 2000. She made many meals for shut-ins and drove many to doctors appointments. She was a woman of great faith and love for her family and friends. One of her favorite verses was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

She was a great asset to the community and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, and her siblings.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Angela), Tom, Mary (Jim) and Nancy; grandchildren Randy (Amanda), Michael (Diane), Daniel, Sydney, Neal, Heather (Kyle), Jeremy, Cody and Trevor; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 406 Fifth Ave SW, Ronan, with a luncheon to follow.