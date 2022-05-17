Bystanders keep driver from fleeing deadly pedestrian crash scene in St. Pete, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in St. Petersburg on Monday night is in custody after bystanders stepped in to detain him, police said.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of 34th Street North around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as Alija Boskovic, was crossing 34th Street North when he entered the path of a Mustang and was fatally struck by the vehicle.

Boskovic, 52, died at the scene.

Police said the Mustang driver, identified as Randy Peterson, 27, tried to run away from the scene, but bystanders intervened and were able to keep him from fleeing until police arrived.

Peterson was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He is being held at a Pinellas County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Source: St. Petersburg Police Department

A stretch of 34th Street North was closed for several hours, but the roadway has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

