The Cleveland Browns have nine rookies but who’s going to make the biggest impact?. The Cleveland Browns may not have had picks in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, but they did walk away from that draft with nine new rookies for the team to develop. These nine new rookies aren’t all going to turn out to be studs, most won’t be on the team in four years’ time. Yet, if you can find a few starters and a couple of solid backups, then you may have a pretty draft class to look forward to.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO