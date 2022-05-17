Florida Man Found Shot Dead in His Apartment SCDN Graphics Dept

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Regional Communications received reports of a possible shooting at the Pacific Points apartments in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO deputies responded to the scene in the 3600 block of North Pacific Coast Circle where they found an unresponsive adult male.

The victim had sustained gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4262.