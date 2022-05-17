ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Chris King says he has an answer to the affordable housing crisis; will investors buy?

By Kate Santich, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5dSh_0fgiE6Xv00
At an Elevation Financial investor luncheon in Orlando May 12, 2022, Winter Parks Chris King pitched his \"double bottom line\" of doing good while doing well. His company has spent $100 million to create affordable housing, mainly by buying distressed assisted living facilities and rehabilitating them. His company then rents them out as affordable apartments. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Winter Park businessman Chris King may have lost his bid for Florida’s lieutenant governor four years ago, but his Elevation Financial Group is chalking up some impressive gains in providing affordable housing across the country.

While the nation struggles with rapidly climbing rents , King, 43, is heading into his 16th year using a novel private investment model to pour $100 million into the preservation and rehabilitation of affordable housing in 13 states — most of it for people 55 and older.

Last week, Elevation Financial Group launched its eighth investment fund . It was the first since COVID-19 hit.

Hoping to raise up to $90 million, King’s company will use the fund to purchase distressed or failing senior-living communities. Then the company ― established to generate both profits and social good — will rehabilitate and upgrade the units before renting them out.

Because Elevation manages the rehabilitation process and rents the properties out at full capacity, it can keep prices low, King said.

The average rent to date: $700 a month.

“We have been in this work from the Great Recession through an international pandemic,” he said. “And we do this all with private capital. Most people who do affordable housing require government funds, and we took a different path.”

That path — so far — has proved quite lucrative for both King and his investors. When Elevation eventually sells the properties, the value has often increased substantially, bringing investors an internal rate of return of 12% to 24%. The newest fund will require investors to leave their money in for at least seven years.

Frank Wells, CEO of HOUSD , Central Florida’s regional housing trust, said he welcomes the private-sector model.

“As deep as our affordable housing crisis is, we need every possible solution that people can propose,” he said. “The [government] low-income housing tax credits, especially the highly competitive ones, are heavily allocated. There are only so many dollars to go around every year, so we’ve got to rely more on private-market-driven solutions.”

But King acknowledges it’s not a panacea. For one thing, it has focused on a particular type of multi-family retirement housing: independent-living communities or assisted-living communities.

More critically, Elevation Financial has continued to own only two local properties — the 156-unit Hillcrest Hampton House in Orlando and Sanford’s 158-unit Serenity Towers on the St. Johns. Other properties are sold after several years to pay off investors, which means Elevation no longer controls the rent.

“We came up with a solution for those [two properties] there, but that’s our constant struggle,” King acknowledged. “Nobody wants to commit to forever.”

And Elevation hasn’t been able to make the model work financially in Central Florida for the past seven years, King said. Because so many people continue to move to the region — roughly 1,500 people every week — high demand keeps even dilapidated housing overpriced.

“It’s crazy,” King said. “You know, we have properties on Cape Cod. But in Orlando or Tampa, prices are just through the roof.”

ksantich@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
sebastiandaily.com

Is there affordable housing anymore in Florida?

Ever since the real estate boom in Sebastian and other parts of Florida, many people have been forced out of their rentals due to higher demand. As a result, landlords can now charge double for their rentals. As some people find themselves displaced or even on the streets due to...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Villages Daily Sun

We’re No. 1!

The Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial rising tide,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
bdmag.com

Landsea Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Florida Lake County Community, Lake Lincoln

– Single-family homes with beautiful natural surroundings and convenient access to Central Florida. Eustis, Florida (May 18, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the grand opening of Lake Lincoln, a new community of 121 single-family homes in Eustis, Florida.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Florida Dubbed the most expensive place to live in the entire country

Florida is one of the most unaffordable if not the most expensive place to live in the US. It’s been a long-time coming, especially as the housing crisis has persisted in recent months, which makes it unsurprising that Florida has officially been ranked the least affordable place to live in the entire country if not the most expensive place to live.
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa’s 20 Best Suburbs to Live In

The cost of living in the Tampa area is way up. Houses cost more. Rents are higher. Gas and groceries are more expensive. One way to save a little bit of money is to check out the suburbs. You get a little more bang for your buck and don’t have to deal with all of the hustle and bustle of the city. None of the Tampa area suburbs on this list are particularly cheap by any means. But Niche compiled this list based on information from the US Census and other agencies measuring things like the cost of living, schools, crime rates, and property values.
TAMPA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Thinking of Selling Your Home and Leaving Florida? A Survey Says Sellers Will Get the Best Price by Selling on May 23

Getting the best price for your home is a matter of timing. Woman moving homePhoto by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash. It now seems that the cost of living in Florida is out of control, in part due to the escalating cost of housing. Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election was recently quoted as saying that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore" and a big part of that is the rapidly rising rents and property prices in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Elevation Financial Group
piratesandprincesses.net

DeSantis Wants State of Florida To Take Over Reedy Creek Instead of Local Government

Florida’s Orlando and Osceola county tax payers likely will not have to worry about a $1 billion Disney tax burden. Governor Ron DeSantis has stated at the Seminole State College in Sanford, that they are working on a proposal for the state to assume control of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District when it’s agreement is ended on June 1, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Big year ahead for amenities all throughout The Villages

Major revitalization projects are underway in the north, jaw-dropping new amenities are breaking ground in the south and more businesses are joining the scene from one end of The Villages to the other. “Tonight, there’s going to be a theme that intertwines through everything we’re going to talk about and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida's beaches are world-renowned for their beauty and variety. Whether you're looking for a family beach, a dog-friendly beach, the best place to surf, or just a peaceful spot to swim and relax, you'll find it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Collateral damage: AdventHealth takes costly hit from another company’s hack

AdventHealth called the fraud 'amateur in nature and easily detectable.'. AdventHealth got caught up in another company’s hack that cost the Altamonte Springs-headquartered hospital system about $430,000, according to a new federal lawsuit. RxCrossroads is a Texas-based company that determines patient copay prescription reimbursements from drug manufacturers and then...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy