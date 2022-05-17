ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

County Clerk’s Office only performing election work; no school today

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County Clerk’s Office will be closed aside from election...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Russell County voter turnout over 50 percent

Voter turnout in Russell County for the 2022 primary election topped 50 percent. Based off several vote tabulation sheets provided to WJRS, we calculated voter turnout to be approximately 50.9 percent during the primary election. Based off our calculations, 7,396 voters cast a ballot in the election between absentee ballots,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

School board votes to reconfigure youth services centers

The Russell County Board of Education voted to reconfigure the school district’s youth services centers at this week’s board meeting. The school district was approved for an additional Youth Service Center and funding for a new director. The new configuration will allow for a middle school center separate...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Russell County, KY
Education
Russell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Jamestown Council, Lakefest committee to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Jamestown City Hall. The Lakefest Committee will hold a meeting at City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Marcum wins Judge Executive primary

In a crowded field of six candidates, retired businessman Randy Marcum came out on top in the Republican Primary for Russell County Judge Executive. Marcum put together a strong showing, finishing with 2,710 votes finishing ahead of Clarissa “Moochie” Hart (1,932 votes) and Clete McAninch (1,708 votes). Down...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Russell County Schools#Clerk
lakercountry.com

Glover wins hotly-contested Clerk’s race

In a five-way race in the Republican Primary for Russell County Clerk, Patti Glover emerged victorious. Glover finished with 2,070 votes, finishing ahead of Amy Riggins Melson (1,730 votes) and Kennedy Coffey (1,628 votes). Sherita Medaris finished with 971 votes and Kim Fenske finished with 365 votes. Glover will be...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent. Vincent led the race with 55 percent of the total votes with 1,396 votes to Doyle’s 41 percent, or 1,059 total vote trail. Stoney Phillips...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Nine COVID cases reported in Russell County last week

New data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that nine new COVID cases were reported in Russell County last week. That’s the highest total reported in several weeks for Russell County, as it follows a statewide trend. The positivity rate statewide is now over 9 percent, compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Meet the three Republicans who want to replace Warren County's top official

Tuesday's primary election in Kentucky features three Republicans vying for a. chance to become Warren County’s next judge-executive. The seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades with the retirement of Republican Mike Buchanon. His hand-picked candidate is First District Magistrate Doug Gorman. He was endorsed by Buchanon early in the race, but Gorman says he’s not taking anything for granted.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTVQ

Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

New venture by RC Chamber of Commerce

The Russell County Chamber of Commerce met earlier this week for their monthly meeting. WJRS NEWS caught up with Chamber President Marisa Ramsey, who detailed the May meeting of local business leaders as well as a new venture the chamber is embarking on…
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Horses Seized Without Warrant

Hale reverses his story and places the seizure solely on the county in complete disregard for the law. Since September 10, 2019, County Judge Executive Michael Hale has continually said that the “Kentucky Department of Agriculture told them to remove the horses, immediately, right then, that day.” He repeated this as recently as May 2, 2022. (All meetings are posted online for personal viewing).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Chamber of Commerce to meet today

The Russell County Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly meeting today at Artworks in Jamestown, formerly the Russell County Public Library building, located at 94 N. Main Street. The meeting begins at noon and lunch is provided for members. Chamber President Marisa Ramsey will be the guest speaker this...
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17. If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems. The first thing to know is where you should go to...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs woman arrested in Adair County

A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Adair County Tuesday night by Columbia Police. Nicolette A. Hare, age 30, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband first degree, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Hare was arrested by Officer Trevor Foster and lodged in the Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy