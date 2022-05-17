MTM On the Road: B.C. Pizza Getting Ready for National Pizza Party Day
National Pizza Party Day is Friday, May 20th.
B.C. Pizza in Boyne City knows how to celebrate.
They are also home to David Whisker, a three time Pizza World Champion.
Whisker competes at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas and has taken home titles for fastest pizza box folding, fastest dough stretch, and a pizza triathlon.
Our On the Road crew will go toe-to-toe with Whisker to put his skills to the test.
To see more on what B.C. Pizza is up to, click here.
