Boyne City, MI

MTM On the Road: B.C. Pizza Getting Ready for National Pizza Party Day

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
National Pizza Party Day is Friday, May 20th.

B.C. Pizza in Boyne City knows how to celebrate.

They are also home to David Whisker, a three time Pizza World Champion.

Whisker competes at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas and has taken home titles for fastest pizza box folding, fastest dough stretch, and a pizza triathlon.

Our On the Road crew will go toe-to-toe with Whisker to put his skills to the test.

To see more on what B.C. Pizza is up to, click here.

