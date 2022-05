(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher softball team is preparing for the N-C-A-A Tournament this week. Minnesota will face Texas A&M in Friday’s opening round of the regional in Norman, Oklahoma. The Golden Gophers are 26-24-and-1 on the season, while the Aggies are 29-26. Friday’s game is slated to start at 4 P-M. Top-ranked Oklahoma is the host institution for the regional and is 49-2 on the season. Prairie View will face the Sooners on Friday in the first round. Prairie View is 20-28. The format is double-elimination in the regional with the winning team advancing to next week’s Super Regional.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO