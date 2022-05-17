Economic Development Commission

On May 18, the White House released a technical-assistance guide to help communities access resources made available in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Included are lists of resources for communities looking to apply for funding as well as groups that provide technical assistance, including the Communities First Infrastructure Alliance. On this Infrastructure Week 2022, Stephanie Gidigbi Jenkins, of NRDC and North Star Strategies, and Helen Chin, president of the Communities First Fund, discuss why the infrastructure bill and American Rescue Plan provide opportunities to create more equitable communities and why the Communities First Infrastructure Alliance is an important step forward in creating an ecosystem for support of the infrastructure bill and equitable distribution of resources.

