Russell County, KY

School board grants band’s $15K request

By Zac Oakes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell County Band Director Curtis Ervin presented a proposal to the Russell County Board of Education last night, requesting a total of nearly $15 thousand that will purchase...

School board votes to reconfigure youth services centers

The Russell County Board of Education voted to reconfigure the school district’s youth services centers at this week’s board meeting. The school district was approved for an additional Youth Service Center and funding for a new director. The new configuration will allow for a middle school center separate...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Hadley named vice principal at ACHS

Trent Hadley, a 2005 graduate of Russell County High School, has been named an assistant principal at Adair County High School, beginning next school year. Hadley currently teaches at Adair County Middle School. He is a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College as well as both Western and Eastern Kentucky University.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Jamestown Council, Lakefest committee to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Jamestown City Hall. The Lakefest Committee will hold a meeting at City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
News Enterprise

Hardin County’s Taul order

Hardin County Republicans picked a political newcomer with a background in continuous improvement over the deputy judge-executive who formally announced his campaign in 2019. Keith Taul of Cecilia received nearly 49% of the votes cast in a party primary, which virtually assures his election since no Democrats filed for judge-executive to replace Harry Berry, who is retiring after 20 years in the position.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
County
Russell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Russell County, KY
Education
Russell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Marcum wins Judge Executive primary

In a crowded field of six candidates, retired businessman Randy Marcum came out on top in the Republican Primary for Russell County Judge Executive. Marcum put together a strong showing, finishing with 2,710 votes finishing ahead of Clarissa “Moochie” Hart (1,932 votes) and Clete McAninch (1,708 votes). Down...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent. Vincent led the race with 55 percent of the total votes with 1,396 votes to Doyle’s 41 percent, or 1,059 total vote trail. Stoney Phillips...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
New venture by RC Chamber of Commerce

The Russell County Chamber of Commerce met earlier this week for their monthly meeting. WJRS NEWS caught up with Chamber President Marisa Ramsey, who detailed the May meeting of local business leaders as well as a new venture the chamber is embarking on…
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Today is Election Day in Russell County

Today is Election Day in Russell County. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters from across the county can vote at one of 3 locations in the county, regardless of precinct. South Kentucky RECC Community Room, 2405 N. Main Street, Jamestown KY. Salem Elementary, 1409...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Horses Seized Without Warrant

Hale reverses his story and places the seizure solely on the county in complete disregard for the law. Since September 10, 2019, County Judge Executive Michael Hale has continually said that the “Kentucky Department of Agriculture told them to remove the horses, immediately, right then, that day.” He repeated this as recently as May 2, 2022. (All meetings are posted online for personal viewing).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains

(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE
Glover wins hotly-contested Clerk’s race

In a five-way race in the Republican Primary for Russell County Clerk, Patti Glover emerged victorious. Glover finished with 2,070 votes, finishing ahead of Amy Riggins Melson (1,730 votes) and Kennedy Coffey (1,628 votes). Sherita Medaris finished with 971 votes and Kim Fenske finished with 365 votes. Glover will be...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

