Body found in burning Baltimore rowhome identified, $8k reward offered for information leading to killer

There is new information this morning about a body found inside a burning Southwest Baltimore rowhome .

Baltimore Police have identified the victim as Miguel Soto Diaz.

He was found shot to death inside the unoccupied home on Furrow Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood last weekend. His body was discovered after crews put out a fire at that house.

So far, no arrests have been made in Diaz's murder. There's an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.