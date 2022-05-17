ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in burning Baltimore rowhome identified, $8k reward offered for information leading to killer

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
There is new information this morning about a body found inside a burning Southwest Baltimore rowhome .

Baltimore Police have identified the victim as Miguel Soto Diaz.

He was found shot to death inside the unoccupied home on Furrow Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood last weekend. His body was discovered after crews put out a fire at that house.

So far, no arrests have been made in Diaz's murder. There's an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

James Shipman
2d ago

condolences to the family and friends.. DEAR GOD PLEASE ENABLE the AUTHORITIES to APPREHEND THIS MURDERER/ MURDERERS in JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏🏼❤💛🖤💟🙏🏼⚖🙏🏼🕊🙏🏼❗❗❗

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

