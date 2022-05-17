ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Two panther deaths recorded in Lee County

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
The remains of two Florida panthers have been discovered within 72 hours in Lee County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say a two-year-old female panther's body was found Monday on Goggin Rd., near the Alva community.

Saturday, a person reported the remains of a 10-month-old female cub on Treeline Ave. in Fort Myers.

To date, 14 panther deaths have been recorded in the state of Florida. All but one of those were recorded in Southwest Florida.

In every case, officials determined a car hit the panther.

evitaa
2d ago

If you think this world belong to you people you are wrong They were here first so please respect them and stop killing them

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

