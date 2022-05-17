ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebekah Vardy trial - live: Vardys leave court ‘over illness’ as Wayne Rooney testifies

By Holly Bancroft and Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie have left court early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”, her lawyer has said.

The Vardys did not return to the courtroom after a mid-afternoon break. Both sides’ lawyers are currently quizzing expert IT witnesses about how evidence in the trial, particularly Whatsapps between Ms Vardy and her agent, was recovered.

Earlier today, Wayne Rooney said he asked teammate Jamie Vardy to get his wife to “calm down” during Euro 2016 at the request of the England manager .

Mr Rooney said that then-national team boss Roy Hodgson and assistant Gary Neville wanted him to speak to the Leicester striker about the “distracting” media attention Rebekah Vardy was receiving during the tournament.

Giving evidence at the High Court libel trial brought against his wife, Coleen, Mr Rooney said that “[Mr Hodgson and Mr Neville] asked me to, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife.”

“So I agreed to speak to Mr Vardy... to ask him to ask his wife to calm down... It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.

Ms Vardy’s legal team dispute that this conversation took place.

