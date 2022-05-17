ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts gas prices rise to new record high of $4.65 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a record climb Tuesday, hitting a new all-time high of $4.65 a gallon, according to AAA .

That’s up five cents since Monday’s record high and 23 cents in the last week.

A year ago, it was $2.91 a gallon, $1.74 less.

The national average is $4.52 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA. The agency says nearly every state is now above $4 a gallon.

California has the highest prices in the country, with an average of $6.02 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also at a record high of $6.40 a gallon in Massachusetts Tuesday.

