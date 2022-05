The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season in which they won the NFC East and secured the 3rd seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. Despite this success, they were beaten in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive firepower they possess leaves plenty to build off moving forward. In 2021 the Cowboys ranked first in the NFL in points and yards.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO