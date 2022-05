A mother was arrested after her three children, a girl and two boys, were found dead inside their home in Los Angeles.Los Angeles police department (LAPD) officials responded to a call over an assault with a deadly weapon at around 7.45am on Sunday in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in West Hills, officials told ABC7.The children, aged between 8 and 12, were found unresponsive at their home when police reached and were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles fire department crews.Their mother was initially taken for questioning but was later arrested in connection to the deaths, officials...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO