A Riverside woman who had been previously trespassed from an Iowa City store was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise. Staff at the Walmart on Highway 1 West were aware that 45-year-old Veronica Gatlin had previously been trespassed and called police around 8:20 Monday night after allegedly seeing her stuffing items into her purse. The officer verified that the trespass was given to Gatlin on July 10th last year, and saw her with concealed bottles of wine underneath the wallet in her purse.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO