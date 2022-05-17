How Consequential Are The 2022 Primaries?

Mothers in Wake County have come together in a Facebook group to alert people to stores that have baby formula on their shelves and help get supplies to those in need. On Formula Exchange Wake County NC, moms have been posting messages about the kinds of formula they are seeking. Others post photos of store shelves that are not empty and alert the group about the location of supplies that have been in shortage for months.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO