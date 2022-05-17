How Consequential Are The 2022 Primaries?

State Sen. Don Davis has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Davis easily defeated former State Sen. Erica Smith. Davis will face Republican Sandy Smith in a district that leans Democrat. Sandy Smith has expressed certainty that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by President...
Story updated at 3:45 p.m. The North Carolina General Assembly returned on Wednesday to Raleigh for its traditional budget-adjustment work session, but lawmakers aren't getting out of the blocks quickly. The House and Senate gaveled in and out sparsely attended floor sessions at midday Wednesday. Republican leaders in both chambers...
State Sen. Valerie Foushee easily won the Democratic nomination to run for North Carolina's 4th Congressional District, the seat being vacated by longtime progressive Rep. David Price. Foushee now has the clear edge for the November General Election in a safely blue district that includes liberal bastions like Chapel Hill...
This post will be updated frequently on May 17, 2022 with the latest information and breaking news on Election Day in North Carolina. The latest updates will be entered at the top with timestamps. Scroll down for older updates. WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be...
Several North Carolina cities made the U.S. News & World Report's Best Places To Live In the U.S. list. Raleigh came in at the top with Charlotte at No. 30. Hickory was right behind at 30, Asheville at 46, Winston-Salem at 56, Greensboro at 90, and Fayetteville at 143 out of the 150 metro areas analyzed by U.S. News.
Leaders in North Carolina manufacturing are gathering for an annual convention in Durham this week. For businesses that make things, Phil Mintz sums it up this way. “Manufacturing is very strong, but strong and struggling,” he said. Mintz is director of the North Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership at N.C....
On Monday, Duke Energy submitted a proposal to the North Carolina Utilities Commission on how to lower its carbon emissions. The Charlotte-based energy company is required under House Bill 951 — signed into state law last October — to lower its emissions by 70% compared to 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Mothers in Wake County have come together in a Facebook group to alert people to stores that have baby formula on their shelves and help get supplies to those in need. On Formula Exchange Wake County NC, moms have been posting messages about the kinds of formula they are seeking. Others post photos of store shelves that are not empty and alert the group about the location of supplies that have been in shortage for months.
New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, says her state has some of the toughest gun laws in the country. But those laws did not prevent 10 deaths in Buffalo. Would tighter restrictions have made a difference? We're going to bring in Nick Suplina now to help answer that question. He's senior vice president for law and policy with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. Nick, thanks for being here.
Comments / 0