ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

28. Virta Health

By CNBC.com staff, @CNBC
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders: Sami Inkinen (CEO), Stephen Phinney, Jeff Volek. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 29 in 2019) Virta Health's origin story is well-known: Sami Inkinen, founder of real estate start-up Trulia, a fitness enthusiast and Ironman competitor, discovered to his surprise he was pre-diabetic and decided in 2014 to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Health Plan#San Francisco Funding#Trulia#Ironman#Americans#Iqvia Data#Reuters
Washington Examiner

Study participants shed up to 52 pounds with obesity drug from Eli Lilly

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. has developed a treatment for obesity that showed marked success in late-stage trials, helping study participants lose up to 52 pounds. The drug, tirzepatide, was highly successful at three different doses, with subjects losing an average of about 35 pounds with the lowest dose, 49 pounds with a medium dose, and up to 52 pounds with the highest dose.
SCIENCE
CNBC

Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA is flying baby formula supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to alleviate the shortage in U.S. supermarkets, the company said on Tuesday. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the United States from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
CNBC

CNBC REVEALS TENTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

CNBC Spotlights 50 Fast-Growing, Innovative Private Startups. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2022− CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the tenth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of fast-growing, innovative private startups harnessing breakthrough technology to develop novel business models and inspire change in public incumbents. The companies included on this year's list take aim at a wide range of solutions to big societal problems – from untangling supply chains to controlling carbon emissions to democratizing access to financial services and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
CNBC

CNBC News Corrections

Why Robert Herjavec preaches against taking money for granted: 'I remember the days when I worked my a-- off for $10'. This article has been updated to reflect that it was Chris Diede who said, "What are they thinking? Everybody thought [our product] was fun. Everybody in the U.S. is gonna think it is fun." A previous version misidentified the speaker.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Unexplained post-acute infection syndromes

SARS-CoV-2 is not unique in its ability to cause post-acute sequelae; certain acute infections have long been associated with an unexplained chronic disability in a minority of patients. These post-acute infection syndromes (PAISs) represent a substantial healthcare burden, but there is a lack of understanding of the underlying mechanisms, representing a significant blind spot in the field of medicine. The relatively similar symptom profiles of individual PAISs, irrespective of the infectious agent, as well as the overlap of clinical features with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), suggest the potential involvement of a common etiopathogenesis. In this Review, we summarize what is known about unexplained PAISs, provide context for post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), and delineate the need for basic biomedical research into the underlying mechanisms behind this group of enigmatic chronic illnesses.
HEALTH
CNBC

Investment adviser Allianz Global Investors US charged with $5 billion fraud

Investors lost over $5 billion when a Covid-induced market collapse crushed private investment funds linked to Allianz Global Investors US, authorities said. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said criminal charges were brought in part because the company failed to reveal an "egregious, long-running and expensive fraud" before the Securities and Exchange Commission discovered it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
heart.org

New guideline refines care for brain bleeds: compression socks, some meds not effective

Several in-hospital treatments and post-discharge therapies for people who have had an intracerebral hemorrhage, or a bleeding stroke, are not as effective as health care professionals once thought. Compression socks or stockings, anti-seizure medicines and steroid treatment are among treatments with uncertain effectiveness. Studies show that minimally invasive surgical procedures...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Eli Lilly Deals Another Blow to Diabetes with Latest FDA Approval

Eli Lilly scored another win against diabetes Friday as the company’s once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist tirzepatide won approval under Priority Review from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Late Friday afternoon, the FDA approved tirzepatide to improve blood sugar control in...
INDUSTRY
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy