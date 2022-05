If you are a parent of a newborn, infant or baby that has not yet graduated to solid food, there are problems involved in finding the much necessary nutrition for this group of youngsters. News reports indicate there is a massive shortage of baby formula not only here in Massachusetts, but nationwide as supermarket shelves have been bare for the past few weeks. The question is: What can be done to solve this serious problem?

