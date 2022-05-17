ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Back to hotter weather with a slight chance of storms

By John Harris
 2 days ago
This afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, and much hotter with highs back in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out close to 97. Also, a slight chance of evening thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across our north and east counties. If a storm is close to your location, be alert to lightning, sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rainfall, and pockets of hail.

Tomorrow should turn slightly cooler with northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures falling back into the 80’s and low 90’s. The upper 90’s and low 100’s return for Thursday, followed by the breezy 80’s on Friday. As of this writing, the unseasonably cool 70’s could be in place for the upcoming weekend, along with a slight chance of rain.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

