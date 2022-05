When it comes to beer, we all know that Missouri is the home of Budweiser. I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that our state loves beer. There are a lot of craft breweries in the state, including Craft Beer Cellar in Sedalia. Craft beer is becoming a lot more popular throughout the country. Now you make like dark beers, stouts, sours, ale's or even your favorite domestic beer. Lots of options. Well, props need to be given to Piney River Brewing in Bucyrus Missouri. They just got recognized for a big award.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO