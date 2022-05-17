ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall native and hero dies trying to stop church shooting

By Christa Swanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man from Marshall, Texas, died heroically trying to stop a shooter at a church in California Sunday. Dr. John Cheng tackled gunman David Chou after he opened fire on the church during...

East Texas native hailed as hero after being killed while tackling gunman at church in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — An East Texas native is being hailed as a hero after witnesses say he was killed while tackling a gunman who opened fire at a church in California. Marshall ISD announced 1987 graduate Dr. John Cheng died in the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, which hosted a Taiwanese congregation, in Orange County, CA. Five others were injured.
