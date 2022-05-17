ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Murphy Calls For Gun Control, Says ‘Shove’ Your Thoughts And Prayers

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtGbL_0fgi5JeB00

In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling for Congress to pass stronger gun control measures.

He blasted right-wing talking heads and politicians who have “peddled the garbage replacement conspiracy” and who are “held so powerfully in the grip of the gun lobby.”

“I think every single one of them knows where they can shove their thoughts and prayers,” Murphy said.

The governor said it’s past time for outrage and action and it’s time for Congress to step up and pass gun safety legislation. He said it’s time for politicians to say where they stand on gun control, arguing there can’t be any wiggle room to hide.

“This is another mournful week in America.  How many more people have to senselessly die before we wake up?  How many more have to senselessly die before we come to our senses?” Murphy asked.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 41

Tom Williamson
1d ago

No one can stop a person with a warped mind wanting to cause death because of the way they believe. The time has come to make sure a politician knows what the difference between a semi automatic rifle is and what is a automatic rifle is. Unless you have an understanding about firearms then you can make a judgement. If you have no idea then shut up and bury your head in the sand.

Reply(2)
26
Jonas Schmitz
7h ago

Gun control will do absolutely nothing, criminals doesn’t care what law is there, they will buy stuff in the black market and us good citizens will be in bad situation.

Reply(1)
12
Joe Franco
6h ago

Address the route of the problem go after the criminals, look at the mental health expert who said this kid wasn't dangerous and figure out how he dropped the ball maybe he should loose his license. We hold cops accountable for their actions why Don we hold mental health experts accountable.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Thoughts And Prayers#Gun Safety
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
ELECTIONS
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
814
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy