Gov. Murphy Calls For Gun Control, Says ‘Shove’ Your Thoughts And Prayers

In the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling for Congress to pass stronger gun control measures.

He blasted right-wing talking heads and politicians who have “peddled the garbage replacement conspiracy” and who are “held so powerfully in the grip of the gun lobby.”

“I think every single one of them knows where they can shove their thoughts and prayers,” Murphy said.

The governor said it’s past time for outrage and action and it’s time for Congress to step up and pass gun safety legislation. He said it’s time for politicians to say where they stand on gun control, arguing there can’t be any wiggle room to hide.

“This is another mournful week in America. How many more people have to senselessly die before we wake up? How many more have to senselessly die before we come to our senses?” Murphy asked.

