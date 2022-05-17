ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tainted Candy Sold in South Carolina

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ymXh_0fgi5F7H00
Tainted candy sold in South CarolinaSCDN Graphics Department

South Carolina State News

The FDA is warning consumers about contaminated candy sold in South Carolina. The agency announced that candy maker Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling several types of Skittles, Starburst, & Lifesavers gummy candies because of the possibility of contamination with thin strips of metal.

2 Dead Inmates Found in South Carolina Jail

According to the company, very thin metal strands may be embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. Several consumers alerted the company to the problem, but so far no injuries have been reported.

According to Mars Wrigley, "Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies."

585,030 Pounds of Chicken Recalled for South Carolina Shoppers

Affected products include:

STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us

Comments / 35

Andrea Crocker
2d ago

Tained?? Someone should proofread before submitting the article. And its not just this article, or in this case the title, but in a good many of the ones i have read. They contain improper grammar or spelling errors.

Reply(9)
23
Patricia Zirhut
2d ago

manufacturered by a third party? ... if you are going to put your name on it, it is your product ... of course, it isn't even made on this continent ...

Reply(2)
7
Anna Chasse
2d ago

we need to start making our own everything like we use to. grow our own food. we are too independent on other countries for our survival.

Reply(2)
4
Related
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE.org

Here’s who gets abortions in North and South Carolina, according to state data

Providers in North and South Carolina performed a combined total of 35,472 abortions in 2020, according to numbers from the states’ health departments. Abortion is currently legal in the Carolinas but with some restrictions. In North Carolina, a patient seeking an abortion must receive an ultrasound and consult with a medical professional 72 hours beforehand. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as suggested by a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion, a dormant state law from 1973 could ban abortions after 20 weeks, except in certain medical emergencies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WMDT.com

Mars Wrigley announces voluntary recall of certain gummy candies

UNITED STATES – Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We’re told the company received...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candies#Canada
Thrillist

120,872 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide from Walmart and Other Retailers

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey has recalled more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef. The company believes that there may have been possible E.coli contamination. The potential contamination was discovered during a standard inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.
SWEDESBORO, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

A Major Cruise Line is Requiring a Booster Shot

The cruise industry is truly a global industry. Cruise ships such as those operated by Royal Caribbean sail all around the world, and therefore have to deal with different health and safety protocols around the world. That’s certainly been the case since cruise ships were cautiously allowed to reopen last...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy