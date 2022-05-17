ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minidoka, ID

As Minidoka lands on most endangered historic places list, we must continue to tell its story

By Tara Rowe
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW4fP_0fgi5CT600

The National Trust released a list of the 11 most endangered historic places, and on that list was the Minidoka National Historic Site. (Courtesy of Tara Rowe)

The late Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta arrived at the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, barracks where he and his family were incarcerated during World War II and had his baseball bat confiscated. Baseball for Mineta, like many young Japanese-Americans unconstitutionally incarcerated during the war, was a lifeline. On the dusty, makeshift ball fields of the camps, Mineta could briefly forget his country’s betrayal of his rights.

The news of Mineta’s recent death was once again the dark reminder of our history as a nation, a nation that incarcerated approximately 120,000 Japanese-Americans, many of whom were born in the United States.

Rising out of those bleak days on a desolate baseball field outside Cody, Wyoming, Mineta went on to a lifetime of public service. Returning to his home of San Jose, California, he served on its city council and as the city’s mayor before being elected to the House of Representatives. It was then that, with his childhood friend Alan K. Simpson of Wyoming, he sponsored the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, a bill that offered reparations to those who were unlawfully incarcerated during WWII due their Japanese ancestry. Mineta went on to serve under President Bill Clinton as secretary of Commerce and under George W. Bush as Transportation secretary, revamping the department in the days after Sept. 11, 2001.

Idaho’s own Rep. Richard Stallings contends that his vote on the Civil Liberties act of 1988 was one of, if not the, most important votes he took during his tenure. He, like Sen. Alan Simpson, grew up in the shadow of the camps. As a child in Ogden, Utah, his proximity to Topaz, a camp in the northern Utah desert, would leave a mark on the man who would become both a historian and a congressman.

Simpson and Mineta met as young men in the Boy Scouts. Stallings was educated with children who had once been incarcerated at Topaz. The experiences of Stallings and Simpson are not unusual. In southern Idaho counties near where the Minidoka camp stood, older residents recount their memories of the camp near Hunt, Idaho. Many of them went to school with kids whose families were incarcerated and stayed in the area after being released.

That these stories continue to be told 76 years after the last camp closed is a testament to the importance of places like Minidoka.

However, we take for granted that our memories of historically important places and events will survive over generations. One way that we can prevent that from happening is by protecting what remains of the incarceration camps.

For information on the National Trust’s list of 11 endangered places, visit savingplaces.org . Idaho Public Television will also air “Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp” about Minidoka at 8 p.m. Pacific and 9 p.m. mountain time today.

Last week, the National Trust released a list of the 11 most endangered historic places and on that list was the Minidoka National Historic Site. The press release explained the threat to the former incarceration camp as follows:

“Minidoka’s sweeping vistas and distant mountains continue to convey the isolation and remoteness that Japanese Americans experienced there. However, a wind farm has been proposed next to Minidoka National Historic Site, potentially including construction of wind turbines within the historic footprint of the Minidoka camp. If constructed as currently planned, the project could irrevocably change Minidoka’s landscape, potentially creating a visual wall of hundreds of wind towers, each taller than the Seattle Space Needle, with blades exceeding the wingspan of a Boeing 747.”

It is particularly disappointing that the Bureau of Land Management, which is considering the proposal for the Lava Ridge Wind Farm, either does not appreciate that the story of Minidoka is truly one of barracks unprotected from the dust and grit that accompanied southern Idaho wind and brilliant vistas in every direction, or they have chosen to overlook these things entirely. While the proposal is for the 73,000 acres of BLM land adjacent to the Minidoka Historic site, a portion of the project would be on the original footprint of the camp.

It is terribly disappointing that a corporation like Magic Valley Energy is allowed to co-opt that space at all. Corporations should have a responsibility to historically important lands just as the federal government does.

As the land slopes away from the original Minidoka warehouse — now visitor’s center — toward agricultural lands as far as the eye can see is a quaint baseball field. Like the fields of other incarceration camps, it once saw a generation of young men compete against one another to pass the time as prisoners of their own country. At Gila River was a young man who played at UC Davis prior to the war; at Poston a man who went on to spend six decades working as a clubhouse assistant for the Chicago Cubs; and, at Heart Mountain a future congressman and cabinet secretary.

Those stories deserve telling, and nowhere is a better place to do so than on the land where those stories played out.

The post As Minidoka lands on most endangered historic places list, we must continue to tell its story appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Windstorm to blast East Idaho today with gusts of up to 55 mph

A windstorm packing gusts of up to 55 mph has arrived in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of East Idaho that took effect Thursday morning and will remain until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said. "Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust will likely reduce visibilities, especially north of...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Eye on Boise: House refused, but Idaho communities celebrate SNRA's 50th anniversary

BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho will not need to borrow money for the second time in 40 years

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will not need to borrow money to support cash flow for the second time in 40 years, Governor Little announced on Wednesday. Little cited Idaho’s strong economy as the reason for this, and said this will save Idaho taxpayers money. 1982 was the last time the Gem State did not need to issue a State of Idaho Tax Anticipation Note to supplement cash flow.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Idaho State
City
Minidoka, ID
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Utah State
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking meth

POCATELLO – On May 16, 2022, an Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and immigration charges. A federal jury convicted Jose Luis Cruz-Delgado, 29, at a trial held in November 2021. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the trial and imposed sentence.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

See Plans for North Blue Lakes (US 93) Rehabilitation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The northernmost part of Blue Lakes Boulevard is set to get a makeover in the coming months in Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department will be showing the plans this Thursday (May 19) for construction on Blue Lakes Blvd (U.S. Highway 93) from Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge. The meeting will be hosted at Twin Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online. ITD said the pavement will be replaced, upgrades will be made to pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, and the traffic signal at Blue Lakes and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard will be replaced. The meeting Thursday will be an open house format where people can drop in between the posted hours and chat with ITD staff and see the plans. The online presentation will be available on May 20. The first phase of the U.S. 93 project is already underway between Grandview Drive and Blue Lakes Blvd.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Ball and Thomas to marry May 21 in Idaho Falls LDS Temple

Jackie Ball and Samuel Thomas have chosen to be married Saturday May 21 at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Jackie is the daughter of Duane and Becky Ball of Rigby. She graduated from in 2021 from Rigby High School. Samuel Thomas is the son of Parry and April Thomas and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Mineta
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

TWIN FALLS — In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Patrick for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties. Zuiderveld, with 50.24% of the vote, came out 37 votes ahead of Patrick. If the outcome is verified...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

U.S. Department of Labor accuses Ridley’s of violating labor laws

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing Ridley’s Family Markets of violating child labor laws. The department says Ridley’s Family Markets in Gooding, Middleton, Star, and Wesier allowed minors to operate a power-driver baler and compactor as part of their typical job duties.
GOODING, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Farm#Chicago Cubs#The National Trust#Transportation#Japanese Americans#Commerce
kidnewsradio.com

2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary. Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Breaking down Thursday’s wind threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s already pretty windy out there. As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, winds are blowing around 25-30 mph. Wind gusts are beginning to hit that 40 mile an hour range. As we go throughout Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to continue to be on...
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Strong windstorm forecast for Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — A cold front will bring colder temperatures and very strong winds Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The watch is in effect for the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony, Rigby, Pocatello, Blackfoot,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Fire responds to Tuesday fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tuesday. The fire was located in the area of 3rd Avenue and Dierkes. Crews were told there may be a man inside the structure upon arriving, but no one was home at the time of the blaze.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy