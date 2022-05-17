Man sentenced to 8 years in connection to shooting outside Bridgeport courthouse
A man was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a shooting outside the Golden Hill courthouse in Bridgeport.
Prosecutors say the January 2020 shooting was gang-related and the suspect, Destine Calderon, was a member of the Greene Homes Boyz gang.
He previously plead guilty to drug and racketeering charges.
Calderon also admitted that he was outside the courthouse when the shooting happened.
