Bridgeport, CT

Man sentenced to 8 years in connection to shooting outside Bridgeport courthouse

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A man was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a shooting outside the Golden Hill courthouse in Bridgeport.

Prosecutors say the January 2020 shooting was gang-related and the suspect, Destine Calderon, was a member of the Greene Homes Boyz gang.

He previously plead guilty to drug and racketeering charges.

Calderon also admitted that he was outside the courthouse when the shooting happened.

