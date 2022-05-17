ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Yellen warns Europeans about working with China, urges unity

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and SAMUEL PETREQUIN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyiaY_0fgi4CQt00
Poland U.S Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, talks to Holocaust survivor, Marian Turski, while attending a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk) (Michal Dyjuk)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Even as Western allies grapple with how to counter Russia's assault on Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday that they also must take a wary and united approach to checking China and its business practices.

“We have a common interest in incentivizing China to refrain from economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us," Yellen said in a speech to the Brussels Economic Forum.

"These practices range from those affecting trade and investment, to development and climate policies, to approaches to provide debt relief to countries facing unsustainable debt burdens,” she added.

Yellen was in Brussels ahead of a meeting of finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies in Bonn, Germany.

She also met Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Yellen said they discussed “critical issues related to energy security, Ukraine’s economic needs, and continued coordination to impose sanctions on Russia.”

Yellen has spoken at length about China's financing practices in Africa, which has seen a massive influx of Chinese investment. She has recently called on China explicitly to end its relationship with Russia.

“We have a set of common vulnerabilities that we should address,” Yellen said to her European audience.

“And China is more likely to respond favorably if it cannot play one of us off against the other," she said. "The Biden administration believes that cooperation of this kind will be more effective than the unilateralism that we saw in the not-too-distant past.”

Yellen's visit to Europe — she spent time in Poland before her stop in Brussels — is meant to address the effects of the war in Ukraine, an international tax plan she negotiated with more than 130 countries last year and an energy crisis contributing to high inflation worldwide.

The mounting costs of the war are a cause of concern for the G-7 finance ministers.

She said that despite funding efforts from the U.S. and its European allies, “what’s clear is that the bilateral and multilateral support announced so far will not be sufficient to address Ukraine’s needs, even in the short term.”

She urged partner nations “to join us in increasing their financial support to Ukraine.”

Yellen also spoke about the need to implement a global minimum tax of 15% on multinational corporations. It's meant to deter global companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes.

“This agreement will halt a decadeslong race to the bottom in corporate taxation around the globe — a competition that has proven self-defeating,” she said.

On Monday, Yellen met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about tightening sanctions against Russia and pressed for participation in the tax deal that Poland has blocked so far.

It got final approval at a meeting of the Group of 20 economies last October, but Polish officials have questioned if the tax will actually apply to online giants and insists that it does.

___

Hussein reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Europeans#Ukraine#Ap#Western#Treasury#Eu Commission#Chinese
The US Sun

Russia preparing to deploy devastating ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles capable of wiping out area the size of UK

RUSSIA is preparing to deploy its devastating intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed 'Satan 2', by this autumn, the country's military has claimed. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, revealed the Kremlin's ambitious target to launch the Sarmat ICBM only days after Russia test-launched the missile. The deadly projectile, nicknamed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
145K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy