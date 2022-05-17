ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and mild Wednesday; rain likely Thursday morning

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The mild weather will continue into Wednesday with a lot of sunshine and highs once again in the low-70s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says some rain is likely Thursday morning with a weak system passing on through. Friday into the weekend looks fair, but it will be turning hot and humid, especially on Saturday. Sunday may bring us some late-day showers and thunderstorms.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cool. Low of 49.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. High of 72.

THURSDAY: Morning rain and clouds give way to partial sun in the afternoon. High of 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High of 86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with some late day showers and thunderstorms possible. High of 83.

News 12

News 12

