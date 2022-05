If you have a bad credit score, you might believe you’re out of options when money is tight — but that doesn’t have to be the case. You’re not relegated to predatory payday loans and high-interest credit cards. Lots of lenders have options that let you borrow money through personal loans at relatively low cost — some of them even cater specifically to borrowers with low or no credit scores.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO