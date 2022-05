Stranger Things season 4 will make its way on to the Netflix streaming service later this month, and it's been a mighty long wait since the previous season. Shaw Levy and the Duffer Bros. produced the fourth season during the covid-19 pandemic, and it seems that that gave them some extra time to film a lot more things. Earlier today it was revealed that the final episode of the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things would be two hours long, and now the creators of the series are revealing some key details on the episode count. During a new interview with IGN, Ross Duffer and Levy reveal that season 4 is "almost twice as long" as season 3, and that certain episodes are longer than Free Guy and The Adam Project. Duffer also states in regards to an episode that "one would be a really long movie."

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO