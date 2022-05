It is graduation week for the Putnam County School System. Deputy Director of Schools Tim Martin said a total of 866 students are expected to graduate in four ceremonies. “We try to not have two graduations going on at the same time, and the schools do all of that planning,” Martin said. “We just want to have good events for our students and our families and our people do a really good job of planning that out.”

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO