ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

13-Years Later, Teenager’s Remains Found in South Carolina

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 62-year-old South Carolina man, with a long sex offender criminal history, has been charged with murder for the disappearance of...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 8

Monique Drakeford
2d ago

I live here in MB and I remembered seeing her face everywhere, so I know the guy that did it felt taunted like he should, seeing her face literally everywhere! So glad they finally found her, jus which it was with her being alive 🙌🏾 😩

Reply(1)
4
Related
WBTW News13

Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County murder suspect who was charged in a shooting in 2019 was found dead after not showing up for trial, according to officials. Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, was scheduled to be tried Monday for the murder of Charles Edward Lawrence but he didn’t show up, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WTVR-TV

Arrest made 13 years after teen disappeared in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina say they've found the body of a 17-year-old girl from New York who disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago. They say a 62-year-old sex offender with an extensive record has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape. Brittanee Drexel was last...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chili, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Chili, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

How did a gun stolen in the '70s in Alaska end up in the hands of an SC middle schooler?

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When a gun is stolen—you never know where it will end up. But once it’s found, the feds can trace its so-called DNA. A stolen Colt Police .38 was found in a middle schooler’s backpack this week. Berkeley County’s sheriff is determined to find out how it got from Alaska to South Carolina. They will also find out where it’s been over the past nearly 50 years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Moody
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to Socastee shooting

A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after a shooting in Socastee on Tuesday morning that injured one person, according to police records. The Horry County Police Department was called to Lake Park Drive about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police found a victim in her vehicle with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HCPD.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Old South#Violent Crime#Teenager S Remains Found#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WBTW News13

Florence police search for missing woman last seen in April

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in April. Nicole Sharita Kennedy was last seen April 25 in the 400 block of South Irby Street, according to police. Kennedy is 5’5″ tall and about 175 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black tights and […]
FLORENCE, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Man charged with murder of Brittanee Drexel confessed to crime

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say the man they have in custody for the murder of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel, confessed to the crime. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says Raymond Moody, 62, was a person of interest early in the case. He was recently taken into custody on an obstruction of justice charge, investigators say.
GEORGETOWN, SC
FL Radio Group

Tops Supermarket Shooter Appears in Court Thursday

The 18-year-old Southern Tier man accused of killing 10 people, including an Auburn man, last Saturday at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo appeared in court Thursday morning. The suspect, who has been only charged so far with one count of first-degree murder, will plead not guilty according to his attorney. The case will now head to an Erie County grand jury where additional charges are expected to be filed.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

FBI: Timothy Taylor no longer a suspect in death of Brittanee Drexel

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, local and federal officials announced new charges against jailed person-of-interest Raymond Moody in the Brittanee Drexel case. Moody, a 62-year-old serial sexual predator from Georgetown County, is charged with the teenager's rape and murder in 2009 while she was on vacation in Myrtle Beach.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy