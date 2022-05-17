13-Years Later, Teenager’s Remains Found in South Carolina
A 62-year-old South Carolina man, with a long sex offender criminal history, has been charged with murder for the disappearance of...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
I live here in MB and I remembered seeing her face everywhere, so I know the guy that did it felt taunted like he should, seeing her face literally everywhere! So glad they finally found her, jus which it was with her being alive 🙌🏾 😩
