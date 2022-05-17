13-Years Later, Teenager’s Remains Found in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — When a gun is stolen—you never know where it will end up. But once it’s found, the feds can trace its so-called DNA. A stolen Colt Police .38 was found in a middle schooler’s backpack this week. Berkeley County’s sheriff is determined to find out how it got from Alaska to South Carolina. They will also find out where it’s been over the past nearly 50 years.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO