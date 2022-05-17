ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The 2022 Disruptor 50: How we chose the list of companies

By David Spiegel, @dwspiegel
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list comes amid a challenging economy for venture-backed companies, with the IPO market all but closed and investors pushing down public and private stock valuations. There is a generational shift from a group of companies that leveraged the ubiquity of smartphones to a...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Who Was the Best Paid CEO of Them all for 2021?

With wages rising sharply for average Joes in this country, it’s no surprise that pay is climbing for top executives too. Across the economy, average hourly earnings climbed 5.5% in the 12 months through April. And total compensation climbed at least 12% last year for most chief executives in...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Adding Women to Corporate Boards Is a Smart Business Decision — And Retail Companies Are Taking Note

Click here to read the full article. As more women across the industry ascend to C-suite roles, there’s also notable movement in another key area of the business: corporate boards. According to a recent report from Women Business Collaborative, 2021 was a “watershed year.” Women held 27% of all board seats, up from 24% in 2020. This marked the largest year-over-year increase for the Russell 3000, which includes the 3,000 largest public companies in the U.S. The momentum is continuing as 2022 rolls on, with retailers like Macy’s Inc. leading the way. In late March, the department store added two women —...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane University#Depaul University#Rutgers University#Harvard#Emory University#Investi
Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why VC Investments are Not About Startups Anymore

If you’ve watched "Pirates of Silicon Valley'' or “The Social Network,” you might remember a common message: any innovation or big company starts small. A deeper analysis of the movies reveals the distorted image of an innovative company among investors. There is a general belief that new...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Computational methods for the characterization of Apis mellifera comb architecture

The architecture of honey bee combs embodies a range of expressions associated with swarm intelligence, emergent behaviors, and social organization, which has drawn scientists to study them as a model of collective construction processes. Until recently, however, the development of models to characterize comb-building behavior has relied heavily on laborious manual observations and measurements. The use of high-throughput multi-scale analyses to investigate the geometric features of Apis mellifera comb therefore has the potential to vastly expand our understanding of comb-building processes. Inspired by this potential, here we explore connections between geometry and behavior by utilizing computational methods for the detailed examination of hives constructed within environments designed to observe how natural building rule sets respond to environmental perturbations. Using combs reconstructed from X-ray micro-computed tomography source data, we introduce a set of tools to analyze geometry and material distributions from these scans, spanning from individual cells to whole-hive-level length scales. Our results reveal relationships between cell geometry and comb morphology, enable the generalization of prior research on build direction, demonstrate the viability of our methods for isolating specific features of comb architecture, and illustrate how these results may be employed to investigate hive-level behaviors related to build-order and material distributions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fast Company

Why strategic partnerships can help brands elevate their social responsibility

There was a time when Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s—companies whose values stood at the center of how they conduct business, engage with employees, and align with broader social initiatives—were considered outliers in the business world. Increasingly, however, these outsiders are now a model of corporate behavior, resonating with consumers and employees alike.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Care ethics in social entrepreneurship promotes social sustainability

Practicing ethics of care in social entrepreneurship has immediate and long-term impacts on sustainability, according to a recent University of Eastern Finland study published in Entrepreneurship & Regional Development. Care ethics emphasizes responsibility and caring for other people. Care ethics refers to interaction that involves caring, taking responsibility, commitment, and...
ECONOMY
CNBC

There's more crypto destruction to come: Blockchain.com CEO

Peter Smith, CEO of Blockchain.com, says "creative destruction" is ultimately helpful in consolidating the crypto economy, and there are weak protocols, assets and investors still to be exposed after the recent market volatility. "It is going to take a few weeks, if not months, to see the effects of a...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

AI-powered construction management platform Buildots lands $60M

In the construction industry, managers can become disconnected from what’s happening on-site — particularly when dealing with pandemic-related disruptions. Among the top hurdles are staying on top of costs, communicating with all stakeholders and assessing risk related to aspects like contractor billing and performance. The disconnect can lead to delays and unanticipated expenses. One study found that 85% of construction projects over the course of a 70-year period experienced cost overruns and just 25% came close to their original deadlines.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

ESG scores similar to China's social credit system, designed to transform society, think tank director says

Major financial institutions and global organizations are using a corporate scoring system to create a type of social credit system designed to influence behavior and transform society, according to a director at a conservative think tank. Environmental, social and governance, or ESG, scores effectively grade social responsibility for entities ranging...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Learn how to own your money from these AAPI experts

The Asian American and Pacific Islander population is one of the most diverse in the United States. Asian Americans represent 12% of the workforce in the U.S. but are less likely to be promoted to management positions and face higher levels of long-term unemployment than other races, according to Harvard Business Review. Here's a closer look at financial obstacles that are specific to the AAPI community and advice for the next generation on how to own your money before it owns you.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Trailblazing Startups to Watch in the Health Care Industry

PayZen uses A.I. to determine how much of a medical bill a patient can afford to pay and create a zero-interest payment plan. PayZen claims nearly 90 percent of patients stick to their plans. An insurance marketplace for employers, Gravie offers its own benefits plan, with no deductibles or co-pays,...
NFL
World Economic Forum

Gen Z and the end of work as we know it

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. By 2025, 27% of the workforce in OECD countries will be Gen Z. But this generation has a different set of priorities, caring more about flexibility, values and diversity than others that came before them.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy