Ohio Drug Trafficker Gets 13-year Sentence

Rockie Johnson Sentenced Ohio Mugshot

Southern Ohio News

Convicted Portsmouth, Ohio drug dealer Rockie Johnson could spend the next 13 years behind bars after the court handed down a sentence of up to 13 years in prison for his involvement in trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

The 56-year-old Portsmouth man was busted in a drug raid back in January. At the time, the Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce seized 131 grams of Fentanyl, 77 grams of Meth, 56 grams of Marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, a large amount of Gabapentin, and a large quantity of liquid Methadone, $3,159 in cash, and four vehicles.

Johnson pled guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and having a weapon under disability.

Jail is nothing new to Johnson. January’s bust was his 9th arrest.