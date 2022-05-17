ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Mark “Tony” Reed

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGPORT - Tony Reed, 69, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He resided most of his life in Kingsport. Tony was a graduate of Gate City High School. He had retired from Eastman following 25 years of...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins

CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Bunny was born in Hawkins County to Burgess “BC” and Virgie Cleo Davidson. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church. Bunny was a school bus driver for several years in Hawkins County.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron, 92, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, due to complications from a fall, surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charles E. Jarrett

CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late John and Crystal “Crick” Jarrett. Charles served his country in the US Army. He worked for the Kingsport press for over 35 years before his retirement in 2006.Charles was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William “Craft” Adams

CHURCH HILL - William “Craft” Adams, 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Adams; parents, George C and Eliza Adams; granddaughter, Alisha LeighAnn Adams; sisters, Maude Robinette, Pauline Hensley, Stella Melton; and brothers, Elmer Moore and H.P. Moore.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Melvin Kellar Hutton

KINGSPORT - Melvin Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2022, following a short hospitalization and rehab. Kellar was a loving husband to his wife Joy and never stopped being in love with her. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Philippines and Korea. He worked as a painter in Kingsport for many years. He was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church. Kellar always was willing to help others and regularly volunteered at church, Bancroft Bible Camp, and soup kitchens, as well as donating blood every time he was eligible for over 10 years. And most reliably Kellar never stopped giving his friends a hard time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frances Mitchell

COEBURN, VA - Frances “Rita” Mitchell, 81, fought a good fight, kept the faith, and entered in to be at home with Jesus on May 18, 2022. She attended Banner Revival Center and was a retired CNA and cook. She was the preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Mitchell, son Jimmy Samuel Mitchell, and her parents Sam and Lottie Dingus Minton, 3 brothers: Aaron Minton, Jim Minton, Bobby Minton. 4 sisters Valice Blevins, Bette Hodge, Annie Wallace, and Mary Foster.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Marlene J. (Janette) McClain

MORRISTOWN - Marlene J. (Janette) McClain 91 of Morristown TN passed away on Friday 13, 2022. Mrs. McClain was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Reed and Juanita Reed. Sons, Steve McClain and Joel Wayne McClain. Brothers, Otis Reed and Charlie Edward Reed. She is survived by her beloved"...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Keith Compton

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony. Pallbearers will be Tony Keith, Tom Keith, Gary Compton, Barry Compton, Stacy Ford, Tommy Stallard, Luke Gillenwater, Marty Ford, Adam Meade, Greg Robinson, Brent Powers, Brian Powers, and Kaleb Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Meade, Henry Powers, Jarvis Vicars, Steve Pennington and Steve Franklin. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Willard J Godsey

KINGSPORT - Willard J Godsey, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Smith Godsey, son Michael Lynn Godsey and wife Sandi Godsey, son Mitchell Landon Godsey, granddaughter Brianna Kay Rodriguez and husband Jordan Rodriquez, and grandson Tyler McMurray. granddaughter Kaylee Storie, great-grandchildren Zymari, Zaven, Zarian, Zarick, brothers Carles Godsey and Paul Godsey along with numerous nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Geraldine Hickman

KINGSPORT - Geraldine Hickman, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Phil Whittemore will officiate. To share memories and condolences with the family...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Doris Lawson

Doris Lawson passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. There are no services scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Lawson family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Thomas Nelms (Pappy),

KINGSPORT - John Thomas Nelms (Pappy), age 77 of Kingsport, TN., went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. John was beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed sports and Nascar, with the Tennessee Vols being his favorite. He was an avid fisherman with many tales to tell and also loved going to the flea market and taking care of his animals. He was the oldest of a family of 11, who will forever cherish him.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joe Kan Mashburn

JOHNSON CITY - Joe Kan Mashburn, age 72, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, a son of the late Baxter Lee Mashburn and Emma Sue Quillen Mashburn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, John Mashburn and wife Patricia; and former wife, Margaret Bowman Mashburn.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sonja "Sonnie" Renell Hughes

KINGSPORT - Sonja "Sonnie" Renell Hughes, 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mr. Richard H. Trent

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Richard H. Trent, 88, Johnson City, entered into rest, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Scott County, VA a resident of Kingsport for over forty years, and had lived in Johnson City later for many years. He was a member...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Iris Festival back in downtown Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Arts and crafts, entertainment and activities for all ages will fill the streets of downtown Greeneville, May 21-22, as the Greene County Partnership’s annual Iris Festival returns for its 27th year. Arts and crafts booths will be positioned along College and Academy streets with a wide...
GREENEVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Desteny Clemons named director of Healthy Kingsport

KINGSPORT – The Kingsport Chamber announced today Desteny Clemons has been named as the director of Healthy Kingsport. She has served as the program coordinator for Healthy Kingsport since 2020. A program of the Kingsport Chamber, Healthy Kingsport is dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

KCS moving Principals Seymour and Loudermillk

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is moving the principal of Sevier Middle School to Jackson Elementary, and it is moving Jackson principal to Sevier. Both moves are effective for the 2022-23 school year starting in August. Dr. Kelli Seymour has been named principal at Jackson Elementary, KCS announced on...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Abraham Presley Price

BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA , passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

KCCB will cleanup Milligan Highway on Saturday morning

Keep Carter County Beautiful will be holding another of it’s spring cleanup event for its adopted Highway, the Milligan Highway on Saturday morning. Volunteers will meet in the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot on the Milligan Highway at 10 a.m. Saturday. The volunteers will be removing roadside litter on the Milligan Highway from Powder Branch Road to Okolona Road.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

